Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Target Price at $201.75

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VWAGY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($250.00) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.27 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.3469 per share. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 10.36%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

