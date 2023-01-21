Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $88.00

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

