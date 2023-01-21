Analyzing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Carver Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.86 -$4.05 million $0.04 26.26 Carver Bancorp $30.22 million 0.66 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Carver Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Broadway Financial and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 7.87% 2.00% 0.23% Carver Bancorp -3.37% -3.73% -0.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadway Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

