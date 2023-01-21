Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

Applied Energetics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $421.70 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Energetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.