AptarGroup, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

