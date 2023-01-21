Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $49.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

