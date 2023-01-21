Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.40 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.