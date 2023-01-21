Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,886,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after buying an additional 102,081 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $189.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

