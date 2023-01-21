Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $106.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.