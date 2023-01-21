Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of XSVM opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

