Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $115.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

