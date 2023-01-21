Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $196.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.26. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.