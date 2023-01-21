Assetmark Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.2 %

KMB stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

