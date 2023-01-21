Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $66,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,692 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

