Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on InPlay Oil Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.99 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 4.5 %

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Thursday.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$2.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of C$259.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.