Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $236.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.95.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,939,213.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,939,213.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $38,699,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.25 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
