AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $44,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 114.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.88.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,326.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,445.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,309.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

