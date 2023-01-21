Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,132 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after acquiring an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.7 %

DEO stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.80. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.08) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.69) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,113.33.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.