Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 735 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AWK opened at $151.54 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.