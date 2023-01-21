Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 6,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $450.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

