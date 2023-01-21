B. Riley Comments on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Up 8.6 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SDIG. Compass Point lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

