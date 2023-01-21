B. Riley Cuts Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $207.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $221.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $51.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $38.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.38 EPS.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $149.40 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 51.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

