Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Baidu worth $48,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

