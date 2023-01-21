Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) versus National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Bank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. National Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A National Bank 24.97% 10.37% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Bank has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and National Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Bank $311.33 million 5.11 $93.61 million $2.51 16.85

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

National Bank beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. It also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; custodial; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, eStatements, and mobile wallets. It operates through thirteen branch offices in Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Clifton Park, Galway, Greenfield Center, Guilderland, Latham, Malta, Milton Crest, Stillwater, Voorheesville, and Wilton counties. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through a network of 81 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 121 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

