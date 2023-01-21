Barclays Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$28.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$28.00 target price on Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.90.

Shares of ERF opened at C$23.68 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.6699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,203,663.31.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

