Barclays Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $240.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $234.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.