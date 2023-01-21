Barclays PLC Acquires 175,247 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,247 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Tractor Supply worth $51,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.92 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
