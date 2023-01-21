Barclays PLC Acquires 211,102 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Centene worth $50,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

