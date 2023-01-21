Barclays PLC Acquires 282,692 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Realty Income worth $46,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE O opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

