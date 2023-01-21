Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of JD.com worth $46,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JD.com by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.