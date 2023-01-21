Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 433.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 886,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 2.79% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $46,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

XME opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

