Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,201 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $54,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

