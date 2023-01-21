Barclays PLC Buys 134,867 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $50,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after buying an additional 210,911 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $148.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

