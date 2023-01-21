Barclays PLC Buys 303,642 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,642 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $47,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Best Buy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after buying an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.4 %

BBY opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

