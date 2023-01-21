Barclays PLC Buys 68,726 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Church & Dwight worth $45,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 571,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $83.20 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.