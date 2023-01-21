Barclays PLC Buys 7,516 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $54,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $511.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $564.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

