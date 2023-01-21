Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $49,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.43 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

