Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,698 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 141,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $45,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

CTSH opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

