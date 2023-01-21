Barclays PLC Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830,754 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.57% of Lumen Technologies worth $42,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

