Barclays PLC Has $43.21 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,810 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.50% of Ally Financial worth $43,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.97.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

