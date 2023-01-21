Barclays PLC Has $49.84 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 804,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $49,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,756.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,088 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,970,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

