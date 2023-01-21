Barclays PLC Has $50.79 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.52% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $50,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.