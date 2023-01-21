Barclays PLC Has $52.39 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $52,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $131.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

