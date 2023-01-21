Barclays PLC Has $52.95 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,190 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $52,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of EXPE opened at $111.30 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

