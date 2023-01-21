Barclays PLC Has $54.57 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,216,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $54,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,021 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,080 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 57,072 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 40.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Halliburton by 622.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 36.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.69 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

