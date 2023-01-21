Barclays PLC Has $54.68 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,450 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $54,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.4 %

ETN opened at $155.51 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

