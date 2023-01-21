Barclays PLC Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 227,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Darden Restaurants worth $45,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

DRI opened at $147.38 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.