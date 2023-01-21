Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,010 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $52,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,951. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

