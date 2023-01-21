Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 716,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fortinet worth $47,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.52.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

