Barclays PLC Purchases 1,316,847 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,747,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $53,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

